Las Cruces School Board Election Forums

By News Editor And Partners 34 minutes ago

KRWG Public Television presents the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education Election Forums in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of Greater Las Cruces.  Districts 1 and 2 will be broadcast Thursday at 9pm and Sunday at noon.  District 3 is scheduled for 10pm Thursday and 1pm Sunday.  Or...watch both programs in this post.  The region's home page is only possible with your support.  Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now.  Thank you.