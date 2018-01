The Las Cruces Public Schools and the League of Women Voters of Greater Las Cruces are presenting a forum on the School Bond Issue.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, January 31 in the LCPS Administration Building in the Board Room at 5:30-6:30 pm. The public is invited to attend and ask questions of the LCPS panelists after their presentations.

Election day is Tuesday, February 6 and early voting is underway at the Dona Ana County Government Center.