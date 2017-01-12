Las Cruces Shooting Still Under Investigation

Las Cruces Police are continuing to investigate Wednesday’s drive-by shooting that injured a man at the intersection of Don Roser Drive and Missouri Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the report of gunshots fired at the intersection at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers located shell casings in the intersection but no victim.

A few minutes later, a 23-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound was dropped off at Memorial Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police believe the 23-year-old man was a passenger in a white Chevrolet Camaro. Witnesses told police that the driver of a white Dodge 4-door pickup fired several rounds toward the Camaro at the intersection of Don Roser and Missouri. Both vehicles promptly fled the area.

Police subsequently located the Camaro parked on the 3200 block of East University Avenue. The whereabouts of the white Dodge pickup are still unknown. The driver of the Dodge pickup was said to be a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white Dodge pickup, or the identity of its driver, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police