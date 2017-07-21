Las Cruces Utilities Encourages Careers In The Solid Waste Field

What gets elementary kids excited at school? Trash trucks!

First through sixth grade students at Desert Trail Elementary in Chaparral made their way outside the classroom for Career Day in mid-May. Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Solid Waste Section was there to tell them about career opportunities and about helping to protect the environment.

Marcelo Archuleta, LCU equipment operator senior, had the big Green Grappler parked outside the elementary school for demonstrations, and to explain its role in protecting the environment. Every year, the Green Grappler picks up tons of green waste (yard waste) from residents’ curbs in Las Cruces and transports it to be recycled into composted mulch.

It takes 9 months for that process to be complete and then that mulch is given back free to local residents and businesses to control weeds, control dust, and preserve moisture in the ground.

Joshua Dominguez, LCU solid waste equipment operator senior, also showed off his work vehicle. The residential side loader is used to collect residential trash from homes in Las Cruces.

However, the real excitement didn’t begin until Marcelo and Joshua fired up the trucks. The children broke out in squeals of excitement as the trucks’ lift beams moved up and down. The Green Grappler reached down and picked up a traffic cone with its claw. “It’s just like the Toy Story 2 movie!” exclaimed one excited first grader as the trucks showed off their moves.

The students learned about the purpose in having these trucks to keep cities clean. “A career in solid waste management is a career promoting recycling and safely putting trash in its place in the landfill,” said Archuleta. “It’s a job you can be proud of.” He hopes the career day visit from LCU starts the kids thinking about what they may want to do some day in their own careers.

In addition to Career Days, LCU Solid Waste also participates in “Touch a Truck Day;” where kids get to see inside different work vehicles, Earth Day events, and other educational opportunities in and around Las Cruces.

Content provided by Las Cruces Utilities.

