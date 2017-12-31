Las Cruces Utilities Expanding Natural Gas Service

Previously, residents who live outside of developed Las Cruces neighborhoods had to pay or share the cost for gas main line extensions to their house - which could prove to be very expensive. Now, thanks to a Natural Gas Main Line Extension Policy established by Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), hooking up to natural gas service has changed and been simplified; this year 3 projects have already been completed, and another 10 gas line extensions projects are in the works, bringing gas to local homes to fuel furnaces, hot water heaters, and clothes driers.

“What used to happen was a resident who lived outside a developed area would request gas service and lobby any neighbors to see if they were willing to share the expense of running a gas main line to their area,” explains Lucio M. Garcia, P.E., CEM, LCU Gas Distribution & Construction Administrator.

But with the Policy providing a process and a Connection Incentive Allowance (CIA), a $1400 allowance is available to offset the construction cost to extend the gas main to resident’s property and provide the ability to connect to natural gas service.

LCU will evaluate an unserved area to make sure it’s economically feasible to connect without being an undue economic burden to existing customers. Gas main line extensions vary in cost, depending on the length of the gas line and how many property owners in the area want to connect to natural gas service. Many of the properties can join and apply the CIA to apply towards the final cost to connect to natural gas service. “The CIA helps to reduce the cost each homeowner directly pays to connect to natural gas service,” says Garcia.

When someone calls inquiring about a natural gas connection, all nearby property owners who may benefit from a gas main extension are notified by LCU as the evaluation begins and when the construction starts. If you receive a letter from LCU asking if you are interested in participating, it’s important to respond quickly. If there is not enough interest the project will not move forward.

For more information on the CIA program, or to ask for gas service in your area, please contact LCU at (575) 528-3500.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

