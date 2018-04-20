Las Cruces Utilities’ Water Rate Review Going on Now

The Utility Customer Advisory Group (UCAG) is hitting the road to help inform our community of the water rate review underway right now. After almost a year of studying rates, reviewing revenue requirements, and the cost of providing services, potential rate designs are now on the table. UCAG also works with an experienced independent consultant to clearly understand our local issues.

The Ad Hoc Committee of five volunteers is ready to provide a half-hour presentation to community groups to review what Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) needs to continue providing good, reliable utility services, and gather input on how the community wants to share the costs.

Just the facts:

• LCU operates as an Enterprise Fund and is not funded by tax dollars.

• The average residential monthly water bill today is $26.88.

• It’s been nine years since LCU raised water rates.

• LCU must increase rates by $3.8 million annually.

• UCAG seeks customer input as to how to best implement rate increases across 1o water customer “classes” (residential, small commercial, large commercial, industrial, etc.)

• UCAG seeks customer input regarding a “phase-in” rate increase option or a full cost of service rate increase option.

Eugene Suttmiller, Chair of the UCAG, recently presented to the noon Rotary meeting at the Las Cruces Convention Center. “The fact is LCU needs $3.8 million more per year, and right now is drawing down on financial reserves,” he said. “The need is justified as LCU runs on a cash basis, it has to pay its bills, and by law, they have to have so much in reserve in case of emergencies.”

UCAG has a PowerPoint presentation available that explains the water rate review process, the proposals, and current water rates as compared to other local municipalities. “UCAG represents ratepayers and is happy to speak to any sized group - twenty people or ten people, or even five in case a group of neighbors might have questions,” says Suttmiller. “We want to answer any questions they have.”

To schedule a speaker for your community group, please contact Tanya Rivera at LCU Administrative Services at either: 575-528-3502 or trivera@las-cruces.org.

The public is very welcome to attend UCAG meetings: every second Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. at Las Cruces Utilities offices, 680 N. Motel Blvd., in conference room 218. The public is encouraged to attend these meetings. If you can’t make it, but want to know more, all documents associated with the rate review process are located at www.las-cruces.org, simply search for "UCAG". You are also able to email the Committee at ucag@las-cruces.org.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.