Las Cruces Woman Dead after Vehicle Crash on South Motel Boulevard

A Las Cruces woman was pronounced dead after her vehicle crashed into a building on south Motel Boulevard on Friday.

The 63-year-old woman was driving south on Motel Boulevard in a 2012 Chevy Equinox when the vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Roadrunner Lane. The vehicle continued traveling south until it struck the northeast corner of Richie’s Upholstery at 257 S. Motel Blvd.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to the call shortly after noon on Friday, Jan. 5.

The woman was unresponsive and was initially provided CPR by a witness to the crash. Las Cruces firefighters and paramedics with American Medical Response continued to provide CPR until the woman was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no injuries were reported at the business. Her next of kin have yet to be notified.

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate the crash but it appears the woman likely suffered a medical episode prior to her vehicle leaving the roadway.

Information from Las Cruces Police