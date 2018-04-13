Las Cruces Woman Suspected of Ramming Vehicle into Two Patrol Units

A woman suspected of ramming her vehicle into two Las Cruces police patrol units, injuring two officers, was taken into custody early Friday but not before she tried fighting another officer.

Jasmine Allen, 26, of 999 W. Amador Ave., is charged with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer using a deadly weapon, one fourth-degree felony count of battery upon a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, April 13, a Las Cruces police officer patrolling Hickory Drive spotted a woman, later identified as Allen, standing next to a car in the La Quinta parking lot. The officer saw the woman enter a gray Mazda sedan where she sat for a short while.

The officer parked his unit behind the Mazda, activated his overhead lights and approached the Mazda. The officer spoke with Allen briefly before she started the vehicle and quickly reversed, slamming into the officer’s unit and nearly striking the officer.

The Mazda’s driver’s-side door was damaged when it struck the patrol unit and was stuck in the open position. The officer tried to grab Allen through the open door and fired his Taser but to no avail. Allen put the Mazda into drive and accelerated at a high-rate of speed, dragging the officer a short distance. Allen’s vehicle then struck a second patrol unit that had arrived to assist. The officer in that unit was behind the wheel and injured when the Mazda struck the driver’s-side door.

Allen continued driving away after the second crash and fled the scene. A third LCPD officer located Allen a short while later as she tried to hide near a home on the 1000 block of Hickory Drive. As that officer tried taking her into custody Allen put up a fight and intentionally kicked him at least once. The woman was finally restrained and taken into custody.

The three officers were not seriously injured during the incident. The two patrol units sustained serious damage.

Allen was also found to be in violation of terms of her probation. She was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police