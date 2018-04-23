Las Cruces Woman Suspected of Twice Crashing into Boyfriend’s Work Truck

Police arrested a Las Cruces woman suspected of ramming a Kia Soul into the side of her boyfriend’s work truck twice during a rolling domestic incident Saturday evening.

Rosa Garcia, 19, of the 600 block of Colorado Avenue, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery against a household member, three felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. The felony counts are all third-degree felonies.

Las Cruces police learned that Garcia and her boyfriend live together and have been in a relationship for about one year. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Garcia’s boyfriend left their home in his work truck, a brown Chevrolet Silverado, and picked up three friends. After picking up the friends – two women and a man – Garcia’s boyfriend returned home to retrieve his cell phone.

As he drove away from his home in the pickup all four occupants noticed Garcia, driving her white Kia Soul, following closely behind them. Investigators learned that Garcia’s boyfriend twice tried to elude the Kia but each time drove into a small parking lot with no other exit. Each time he tried to exit the small parking lots, his work truck was struck on the driver’s side by Garcia’s Kia.

Witnesses described the first crash as occurring at slow-speed. They estimated the Kia was traveling about 20 miles per hour the second time it broadsided the truck. The truck was disabled following the second crash. Both vehicle received moderate damage during the incident.

One of the passengers of the pickup complained of neck pain. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Garcia was arrested early Sunday morning at her residence. Garcia was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she’s initially being held without bond.

