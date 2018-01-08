Las Cruces Women's March Planned For January 21

The Las Cruces Women’s March, “Women in Action,” will be held at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Sunday, January 21, 2018, from 1-4 pm. The Rally starts at 1 pm and the March will begin a 2 pm. This is a sister March to the National Women’s March, “Power at the Polls” being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Numerous local organizations offering services to women and children will have information available. This event is sponsored by the Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice and We’re In- Las Cruces Indivisible.

This local March is being held in support of women: the power of the “MeToo” movement, the swell of women running for political office, the power of women of color to influence the political outcomes in this country, and the necessity of needing every woman to vote.

When women have an equal or greater number of members to men in political office, we can change the way women are treated across every spectrum: access to education, health care, childcare, and housing; prevention of sexual harassment, gender and ethnicity discrimination.

For more information about the March, Contact:

Cassandra Calway – mawcass5@yahoo.com

Jan Thompson – janthompson0817@gmail.com