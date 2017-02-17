The Latest: New Mexico Guard Immigration Ban Bill Eyed

The Latest on New Mexico's reaction to Trump's immigration National Guard proposal (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A state lawmaker is pushing a measure that would prevent the New Mexico National Guard from performing federal immigration operations.

Bill McCamley, a Mesilla Park Democrat, introduced his bill Friday after The Associated Press reported the Trump administration drafted a proposal to mobilize National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press showed the Trump administration considered mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states, including New Mexico.

A Department of Homeland Security official described the memo as an early draft that was not seriously considered.

McCamley's measure also would ban the New Mexico National Guard from using resources and funding for federal immigration enforcement.

___

11 a.m.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester says a Trump administration proposal to mobilize National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants is "immoral."

Wester told The Associated Press on Friday that he also couldn't imagine National Guard troops in New Mexico taking part in such missions aimed at their families, friends and neighbors.

New Mexico, a state with the highest percentage of Hispanic residents in the nation, was among the states cited in the draft memo.

A DHS official described the document as an early draft that was not seriously considered.

___

10:15 a.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has not seen a Trump administration proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops in 11 states to round up unauthorized immigrants.

Chris Sanchez, a spokesman for Martinez, said the Trump administration did not share the draft memo with the nation's only Latina governor.

New Mexico is among the states cited in the draft memo, and the nation's most Hispanic state would have a choice whether to have its guard troops participate.

___

9:30 a.m.

New Mexico's Catholic Bishops say a Trump administration proposal to use National Guard troops to round up immigrants would be a "declaration of some form of war."

Allen Sanchez, executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, said Friday the Roman Catholic Church in the nation's most Hispanic state would strongly oppose any effort to use National Guard troops to find and deport immigrants.

He says using the National Guard on a peaceful population would be like declaring a war within the U.S. borders.

