The Latest: Pearce: Trump's Travel Ban 'Poorly Executed'

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions in New Mexico. (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

New Mexico's lone Republican in its congressional delegation says President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries was "poorly executed."

Congressman Steve Pearce said Monday in a statement that Trump's executive order struck confusion throughout the Department of Homeland Security and with U.S. citizens at home and abroad.

However, Pearce says the nation's refugee policy needed a comprehensive assessment "after years of the Obama Administration failing to follow immigration laws." Pearce says he hoped the Trump Administration took immediate action to follow through on plans to revise the nation's security procedures.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. It sparked protests in airports across the country.

___

12:20 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich is taking aim at President Donald Trump's temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.

The New Mexico Democrat started off his address to a joint session of the Legislature on Monday with criticism of the president's actions during his first week in office, saying he sees them as efforts to change American values.

Heinrich said his father came to America as boy from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. He suggested that his own life would be very different had his father been turned away.

Other Democratic state lawmakers also used the morning session to voice their concerns about Trump's executive order.

___

Noon

New Mexico State University is warning students from the seven Muslim-majority nations listed on President Donald Trump's travel ban not to leave the country.

Chancellor Garrey Carruthers wrote Sunday to students and faculty that the school is asking those from the named countries not to leave the United States because they may not be able to return. Carruthers says even if students and faculty are permanent residents of the U.S., it is still unclear when they might be able to come back.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

New Mexico State University spokesman Justin Bannister says the school has 49 students, faculty and staff from Iran. He says others are from Libya, Yemen, and Iraq.

___

10:45 a.m.

Catholic Charities in New Mexico is denouncing President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

The group's New Mexico CEO Jim Gannon said Monday the executive order wouldn't protect U.S. citizens and will only "serve to alienate and distant us from our responsibilities in the global community."

Gannon says Catholic Charities and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe opposed Trump's executive order and called for the reversal of those actions signed on Friday.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

A federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Chicago Archbishop, called the turning away of refugees a "dark moment in U.S. history."

___

9:45 a.m.

New Mexico's largest airport reportedly has no detainees in connection with President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron (HEE'-rohn) said Monday the airport isn't holding any detainees and has no scheduled international service to or from the Sunport.

Hundreds rallied at Albuquerque International Sunport on Sunday as part of a series of nationwide protests against Trump's travel ban.

Jiron says the protest was peaceful and attendees were respectful of passengers and the facility. He says there were no arrests.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

A federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban.

___

9:15 a.m.

Hundreds rallied at Albuquerque International Sunport as part of a series of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

New Mexico's largest airport currently has no international flights, but demonstrators crowded the airport Sunday to support Muslim refugees who protesters say are targeted by the president's actions.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted that Muslim refugees are welcome in the United States.

Similar protests were held at airports from New York to Los Angeles.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

A federal judge's emergency order temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.