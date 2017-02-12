Lawsuit filed over email addresses of licensed hunters

Officials are locked in a fight over getting access to the email addresses of licensed hunters.

The Game and Fish Department filed a lawsuit against the state Land Commissioner to get a determination that redacting the addresses was appropriate.

State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn had requested the names and email addresses of licensed hunters in November.

The department provided the names but said that on April 1 it started redacting hunters' email addresses and other personal identifiers.

Dunn spokeswoman Kristin Haase says the addresses would allow for better communication with this constituency in order to encourage hunters to be good stewards of State Trust Land.

One of the previous clashes between Dunn and the department was over a fee increase.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.