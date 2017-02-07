Legislation Aimed At Creating Jobs Through Industrial Hemp Research Passes Senate

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Today, the Senate overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 6, the Industrial Hemp Research Act, sponsored by Senator Cisco McSorley. The legislation, which has strong bipartisan support, lays the foundation for the production of industrial hemp which would stimulate both the agricultural and manufacturing industries.

“Industrial Hemp research begins the process of bringing needed manufacturing and agricultural jobs to our state,” said Senator McSorley. “With the jobs crisis facing our state, which has the highest unemployment in the nation, we need to bring new options for economic growth to the table so we can create jobs and revitalize key industries.”

The legislation, which passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support during the 2015 legislative session, would authorize the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to adopt rules for research and development on industrial hemp. To date, at least 30 other states who have begun operating under provisions of the 2014 Farm Bill which allows licensees of universities and the state departments of agriculture to grow or cultivate industrial hemp.

Senate Bill 6 will now be sent to the House and then on to the Governor for signing.