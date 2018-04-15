“Level” your monthly Las Cruces Utilities bill, and other billing solutions

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) has a Budget Plan that could make it easier for many customers to pay their bills, and the best time of the year to apply for the Budget Plan is now!

It works like this: based on your 12-month billing history, LCU’s Customer Service staff can calculate a year’s worth of future bills, divide by 12 months, and determine an “average” monthly bill. Ten percent is added to account for any increases in gas and water usage during the upcoming year. That way the customer does not owe additional monies at the end of the year. If the additional funding is not used, the customer receives a credit at the end of the year.

The end result is customers pay the same amount every month and know in advance how much their monthly utility bill will be, instead of experiencing ups and downs in bills due to summertime yard watering, and wintertime heating bills.

“More than 125 customers have already signed up for the Budget Plan, which is a very comforting option for LCU customers who are trying to take control of their bills,” explains Estela Sauceda, LCU customer service supervisor. “It’s easy to sign up for the Budget Plan; just call Customer Service at 541-2111 to start the process.”

OTHER LCU BILLING SOLUTIONS:

● Pro Pay – 2-week extension on billing due date to accommodate customers whose utility bill arrives before their monthly check does.

● Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Casa De Peregrinos (CDP) - financial assistance.

● Payment Plan Agreement – helps customers work out bill payments when they owe several months of bills.

● Preferred Payment Date - a monthly extension for disabled and elderly only, so LCU bill arrival coincides with the arrival of Social Security or Disability checks.

Customers Service encourages LCU customers to call for help at (575) 541-2111 as soon as they know they will have a problem paying their utility bill. Many solutions are available to provide help to our customers.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces area residents and businesses.