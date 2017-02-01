Listen to your heart this Heart Month

February is American Heart Month, and with good reason – not so much because of Valentine’s Day – but because of what makes us all tick: the human heart.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDoH) reports about 4000 New Mexicans die every year from heart disease and stroke. Heart disease for years has consistently been the first or second leading cause of death among both women and men in New Mexico annually. Stroke has been the 5th leading cause.

Meanwhile nationwide, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year—that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

NMDOH annually highlights two national initiatives that raise awareness about heart disease: The Million Hearts® Initiative is a national effort launched by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the other is National Wear Red Day. Scheduled this year on Friday, February 3rd, you in favorite red dress, red shirt, or red tie can be a walking and talking billboard for heart disease awareness. Your explanation of why you’re wearing red can help urge everyone around you to protect their hearts.

Heart disease and stroke are preventable. NMDOH encourages everyone to see your primary care provider for proper identification and management. You can control many risk factors, which may help prevent or delay heart disease such as:

· High blood pressure

· Smoking and second hand smoke exposure

· Diabetes and prediabetes

· High cholesterol

· Unhealthy diet

· Physical inactivity

· Being overweight or obese

· Excessive alcohol use

There are even other factors to consider:

· Older age. In men, the risk for coronary heart disease increases starting at age 45. In women, the risk for coronary heart disease increases starting at age 55.

· A family history of early coronary heart disease is a risk factor for developing coronary heart disease, specifically if a father or brother is diagnosed before age 55, or a mother or sister is diagnosed before age 65.

To learn more about Million Hearts®, visit http://millionhearts.hhs.gov/learn-prevent/index.html. You can find additional details about National Wear Red Day at https://www.goredforwomen.org/ and about heart disease in New Mexico at https://nmtracking.org/health/cardio/HeartAttack.html.