Lobbyists spend more than $200,000 "wining and dining" New Mexico legislators

Mining, developers and film interests reported wining and dining New Mexico lawmakers last week.

Lobbyists and their employers have reported spending nearly $203,000 through Monday. They must report any spending of $500 to the Secretary of State within 48 hours.

Last week’s biggest event was a $15,845 dinner at the Hilton sponsored by the New Mexico Mining Association. The IATSE Local 480, a union for film employees, spent $6,378 on a reception at the Pink Adobe.

Vanessa Alarid reported spending $2,430 on West Side Day, celebrating the west side of Albuquerque. Alarid represents Garrett Development Co., an Arizona company planning the Santolina development on the west side.

Each week, various groups hold events – often invite-only dinners – to entertain lawmakers. Among this week’s events is a Wednesday reception at the Inn of Loretto sponsored by Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

During last year’s 30-day session, lobbyists and employers reported spending $237,000 on lawmakers in amounts of $500 or more. During the 2015 60-day session, lobbyists and their employers spent nearly $300,000.