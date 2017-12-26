Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By KRWG News And Partners • 1 hour ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 5:55 Six New Mexico hospitals will be fined a portion of their Medicare payments for having higher rates of patient injury and infections, and on the Tuesday Health Watch, Sam Baker talks about guarding against pneumonia with Dr. Carolee Estelle. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.