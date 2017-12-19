Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 2 By KRWG News And Partners • 1 hour ago Related Program: KRWG News TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 5:55 Authorities in Mexico rescued 24 young women from a human trafficking operation. As Joey Diaz reports, authorities in Texas are deepening their understanding of the issue locally. (Warning: Contains disturbing descriptions) TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.