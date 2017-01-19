"For the Love of Art Month" Shares All Forms of Art

An interview with Ruth Drayer, Numerologist, Artist and Author; and Marty Galster, ArtForms Artists Association President.

Las Cruces, NM – During the entire month of February, for almost 20 years, the ArtForms Artists Association has been sponsoring and organizing “For the Love of Art Month.” On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with ArtForms President, Marty Galster, and Numerologist, Artist and Author, Ruth Drayer, to talk to us about the upcoming events.

Drayer is one of the original ArtForms organizers. Her passion for sharing all forms of art is expressed in a book she wrote about two Russian artists: “Nicholas & Helena Roerich, The Spiritual Journey of Two Great Artists and Peacemakers.” She says “he believed that art is the highest expression of a civilization.”

To kick off “For the Love of Art Month,” two different art films will be presented at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 East Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM, this Saturday, January 21st from 11 am to 2 pm; and Saturday, January 28th from 11 am to 2 pm. For more information visit www.artformsnm.org; www.ruthdrayer.org; or ArtForms Artists of New Mexico on Facebook.