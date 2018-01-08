Martinez Unveils Legislative Proposals to Fight Crime in New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM — Today, Governor Susana Martinez unveiled a comprehensive series of legislative proposals designed to crack down on crime throughout New Mexico. The measures focus on targeting repeat offenders, supporting police officers and the courts and protecting children.

“For too long, violent and repeat criminals have terrorized our families and communities,” Governor Martinez said. “New Mexicans need and deserve to be safe from criminals – we must act once and for all to end the revolving-door justice system in our state. These proposals help get our law enforcement officers more of the tools they need to get criminals off the street and behind bars where they belong. I call on lawmakers to join me in putting New Mexicans first by enacting these proposals.”

Highlights of the Governor’s comprehensive series of public safety proposals include:

Targeting Repeat Offenders, Supporting Law Enforcement and the Courts

Expanding New Mexico’s Three Strikes Law to allow for a life sentence for those convicted of a third violent felony

Reforming New Mexico’s pre-trial release system to keep the most dangerous criminals off the streets

Increasing penalties for crimes committed while on probation or parole

Cracking down on adult and juvenile fugitives

Increasing penalties for those convicted of drunk driving four or more times, and allowing judges to consider felony DWIs when sentencing habitual offenders

Protecting Children

Expanding Baby Brianna’s Law to allow for a life sentence for intentional child abuse resulting in death, regardless of the child’s age

Fixing a loophole in New Mexico law to make it a crime to send any images of any person’s intimate parts to a child

Making enticement of a minor a felony regardless of the child’s age

The Governor will also once again call on the Legislature to reinstate the death penalty for those who kill children, police or corrections officers.

“New Mexicans have seen officers gunned down by thugs and children killed by monsters,” Governor Martinez concluded. “It is time we say enough is enough. If you kill an officer or a child, you deserve the ultimate punishment.”