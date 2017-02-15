Mayor Miyagishima Stresses Economic Development, Quality Of Life In "State Of City" Address

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima stressed the need to not only recruit, but to support businesses already in the city during his annual "State of the City" address Wednesday.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima gave the “State of the City” address Wednesday which focused on economic development. He stated how important the diversity of the economy was, along with the potential growth in the region at the border in Santa Teresa. The mayor also stated how crucial federal and state jobs were to the city, and he also cast blame what he said where “irresponsible tax cuts by the last two state administrations.”

“These cuts benefiting high-income individuals, and out-of-state-corporations have done little to grow our economy, ” says Miyagishima.

Mayor Miyagishima throughout the speech touted the creation of a new economic development department in the city that he says will help attract and grow businesses in Las Cruces.

“Recruitment of outside industry has been a role in a mobile economy, but it needs to be balanced by an equally strong commitment to the business owners that have already invested in our city. Who live with us in our neighborhoods, work with our non-profits and charities, and send their children to our local public schools,” says Miyagishima.

Mayor Miyagishima also stated during his address, that work should continue to grow the quality of life in Las Cruces.

Full transcript of address: http://krwg.org/post/transcript-las-cruces-state-city-address