Mexican State Of Sinaloa Signs Agreement With WNMU

Culiacan, Mexico – Western New Mexico University officials met with the new Governor of the State of Sinaloa in Mexico this past week to formally sign an agreement between the two institutions.

The agreement, signed at the Governor’s Palace with the newly elected Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, opens up opportunities for student and faculty exchanges between the State of Sinaloa and WNMU.

Silver City has become a hub for Mexican students in recent years that are looking for summer and semester-long opportunities to learn the English language in a total immersion style environment. The Sinaloan government recognized the past successes of WNMU to attract Mexican students and applauded the lower tuition rates that will now be afforded to Sinaloan residents.

Mexican students who had previously participated in exchanges with WNMU for English language studies were present to support the new initiative.

Pictured is President Joseph Shepard, at center, with Quirino Ordaz Coppel, Governor of the State of Sinaloa, to his right.

