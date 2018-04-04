"Music In The Park" Series Returning To Las Cruces

The Parks & Recreation Department’s 2018 Music in the Park Series will begin at 6 p.m. May 27, at Plaza de Las Cruces, with the Mayor’s Jazz Fest.

The Mayor’s Jazz Fest will feature performances from the Oñate High School Jazz Workshop, El Paso’s Side Effects Organ Trio, and Grace Kelly, an award-winning saxophonist, singer, and composer from Boston, Massachusetts,

The Music in the Park Series will start at 7 p.m. every Sunday at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave., from June 3 through August 26.

Thursday Night Music on the Plaza will begin at 7 p.m. June 7, June 21, July 12, and July 26 at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St.

The schedule, times and locations are subject to change without notice.

The series will include an eclectic mix of performances from local, regional, and nationally recognized artists. Featured performers include music legend Maria Mulduar, who performed the hit single “Midnight at the Oasis,” Grammy nominated Zydeco artist C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, and former Las Cruces police officer turned country music artist, Frank Ray.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

Sunday Night Music in the Park

May 27 (at Plaza de Las Cruces): Mayor’s Jazz Fest, featuring Grace Kelly, Boston, Massachusetts; Oñate High School Jazz Workshop; Side Effects Organ Trio, El Paso, Texas.

June 3: The Abe Mac Band, El Paso, country music; and Las Cruces Gents, La Mesa, variety music.

June 10: The Fundraisers, Las Cruces, Late '90's, early 2000’s Rock & Roll; and Rust, Las Cruces, rock and reggae music.

June 17: Mariachi Buena Ventura, Santa Fe, Mariachi music; and the Derrick Harris Band, Las Cruces, Motown, funk, blues and rock music.

June 24: Smokin' Mirrors, Las Cruces, Variety music; and Geni & the Starliners, Las Cruces, oldies and variety music.

July 8 (at Plaza de Las Cruces): The New Mexico National Guard 44th Army Band, variety music.

July 15: Frank Ray, Las Cruces, country and western music; Severo y Grupo Fuego, Albuquerque, New Mexico music, Tejano, oldies and Top 40 music.

July 22: Maria Mulduar, Greenwich Village, N.Y., original roots and pop music; and Janet Blair, Las Cruces, original uplifting music.

July 29: Latin Funktion Project, Las Cruces, Latin jazz, funk and rock music; and Ray Anthony & Powerslyde, Corrales, N.M., jazz, funk and rock music.

August 5: Remember Then…A Class Act, Las Cruces, oldies music; and Soul Shine, Las Cruces, rock, folk, soul, and country music.

August 12: Tequila Nights, Las Cruces, variety music; and the Johnny Hernandez Band, Las Cruces, variety music.

August 19: Reviva, Albuquerque, original ska, reggae and world music; and the Bubba Kush Band, Las Cruces, classic rock music.

August 26: C. J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Port Arthur, Texas, Zydeco music; and Joseph General Band, Albuquerque, reggae music.

Thursday Night Music on the Plaza

June 7: Benjy Rivas, Las Cruces, Americana and folk music; Allison Reynolds, Las Cruces, pop and folk music; Bob Einweck, Tucson, Arizona, Americana music; and Steve Smith & Hard Road, Las Cruces, bluegrass music.

June 21: Ryan Montaño , Albuquerque, cool jazz music.

July 12: Flat Blak, Las Cruces, Rock and Roll music; and Wildhorse, Las Cruces, country and western music.

July 26: Mexico Vive! Show, featuring Mariachis Antonio Reyna, folklorico dancers and more.

For information on the Music in the Park Series, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.