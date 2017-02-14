National Bus Tour Aimed At Saving Affordable Care Act Visits Las Cruces Wednesday

Commentary:The Save My Care Bus Tour is visiting Las Cruces Wednesday morning.

Join with City Councilor Kasandra Gandara, faith leaders and other community members to stand against congressional Republicans’ and their rushed effort to take away 266,000 New Mexicans health care.

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour focused on telling the stories of the more than 30 million Americans who will lose their health care under Congress’ dangerous repeal plan.

Members of Health Action New Mexico, AFSCME, ProgressNow New Mexico, New Mexico Voices, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, AARP, SEIU, and Interfaith Worker Justice will hold a rally to stand against Congressional Republicans’ plan to take health care away from 266,000 New Mexicans. At the event, health care advocates, religious leaders, and community members who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act will share their stories and urge Congress to protect affordable, quality health care.

WHO:

Kasandra Gandara, City Councilor

Rev. Robinson Owens, AME Church Alamogordo

Barbara Alvarez, Community Member

Community Members

WHERE:

Albert Johnson Park

North Main Street

Las Cruces, NM 88001

WHEN:

February 15, 2017

10 AM