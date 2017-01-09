NEA Urges Senate To Reject Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos

Commentary: In a letter dated today, the National Education Association and its three million members, on behalf of the students they serve, opposed in the strongest terms the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education.

The letter notes the following:

As the Committee begins its hearing process, we note that based on her record, Mrs. DeVos lacks the experience and qualifications to lead the U.S. Department of Education in furthering its mission to foster educational excellence and ensure equal access to education for all students.

Further, Mrs. DeVos has zero experience with the public school system, either as a student, educator, administrator, or even as a parent. She would be the first Secretary of Education with no experience with public schools, including in early childhood and higher education

As an advocate and political donor, Mrs. DeVos has consistently and systematically worked to dismantle and privatize our public schools.

The public deserves a Secretary of Education who will champion innovative strategies that we know help to improve student success, including creating more opportunities and equity, classes small enough for one-on-one attention, a well-rounded education, and safe, welcoming learning environments for every student. Further, we need a Secretary of Education who is qualified and experienced enough to take on the monumental task of leading the Department of Education in its mission to foster educational excellence and ensure equal access. Regrettably, Mrs. DeVos is not that person, and we urge you to oppose her nomination for Secretary of Education.

