New Mexico Bill Would Ban "Milk" On Non-Dairy Products

Commentary: The popular marketing campaign “Got milk” doesn’t pass the smell test for the beverages in some milk cartons in the dairy section of the supermarket. Products called soy milk, almond milk and silk milk do not have any milk in them and State Senator Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) wants to end the misrepresentation.

His SB 161 calls for the end of the mislabeling of beverages as “milk” when they don’t have cow or goat milk in them. Senator Pirtle said the cartons in the dairy section of products called soy milk, almond milk and silk milk are confusing to the public because they think they are milk and they are not.

He is asking that in New Mexico there be more truth in advertising and these beverages be labeled something as such “imitation milk.”

His SB 161 will be heard in Senate Conservation Tuesday morning.