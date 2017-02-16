New Mexico Democrats Rally Around Tax Plan To Fix Budget Gap

Democrats in the New Mexico House of Representatives are rallying around a package of tax and revenue measures designed to shore up state finances and stave off spending cuts to education and Medicaid health care.

State lawmakers including the speaker of the House of Representatives announced Thursday a push to collect more money from internet sales, nonprofit hospitals, interstate truck permits and motor vehicle registrations.

Republican Gov. Martinez has steadfastly opposed tax increases and called for further belt tightening by state government, but also indicates she may agree to close some tax loopholes.

House Speaker Brian Egolf says Democrats sought out tax measures the governor might sign and that without action spending cuts are likely to public schools, health care and job-creation incentives. The proposals would raise $214 million annually.

