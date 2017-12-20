New Mexico Drought Continues As Winter Approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Drought is continuing its march across New Mexico as the official start of winter nears.

The latest map shows nearly 90 percent of the state is dealing with some form of dryness, from the beginning stages of being abnormally dry to moderate drought. This is notably worse than the same period last year.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say despite all the fog that blanketed parts of the city Tuesday morning, New Mexico's largest metro area has missed out on measureable precipitation for more than 10 weeks now.

As for a White Christmas, lower elevations are likely going to miss out while the chances are better for some communities in the high elevations across the northern reaches. Models also show temperatures are expected to be frigid.