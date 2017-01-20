New Mexico Expects Increased Tax Processing Waits

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has substantially increased efforts to combat identity theft and refund fraud in recent tax seasons and is cooperating with IRS security measures for the 2017 tax season. The enhanced review process will increase the time it takes to process tax refunds.

“In this age of information, there are many ways for criminals to steal personal information and use it to try and steal your tax refunds,” said Acting Cabinet Secretary John Monforte. “Our Department has shifted resources and is placing an emphasis on protecting your personal information and New Mexico tax dollars.”

While not all refund requests will be impacted by the Department’s efforts, if a personal income tax return shows a potential for refund fraud, that return will likely take longer to process. Additionally, any taxpayer refund request stopped by the IRS, which has a corresponding refund request in New Mexico, will be held by the Department until the taxpayer has resolved the IRS stoppage.

Although many tax refunds may arrive quickly, Taxpayers should be prepared to wait up to 12 weeks for tax refunds.

“It is important that we make taxpayers aware of these increased processing times,’ said Acting Secretary Monforte. “We know that many taxpayers rely on their tax refund, and we don’t want anyone to get caught by surprise.”

In addition to the Department’s increased efforts to combat identity theft and refund fraud, recent data breaches in the federal government and public sector are forcing the Department to take additional precautions while processing Personal Income Tax Returns.

The Department will ask that taxpayers provide information from their driver's license or state-issued identification card. If the information is not provided, there could be a significant increase in the processing time of the return. The Department will contact taxpayers directly if any additional information is required.

To speed up the process, all taxpayers are urged to be as accurate as possible on their tax forms and to provide all requested information in a timely manner. Additionally, refund requests filed online will be processed in a shorter time than refund requests submitted on paper.

The Department will be cooperating with the IRS Security Summit and monitoring threats throughout tax season. The Department will adapt and respond to new threats and expected wait times are subject to change.

If you believe that someone has filed a tax return on your behalf without your permission please call the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department at 1-866-285-2996.

To find out more about IRS Security changes and refund delays, visit: https://www.irs.gov/uac/as-holidays-approach-irs-reminds-taxpayers-of-refund-delays-in-2017.