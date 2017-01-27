New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange To Get New CEO

The executive director of Arkansas' health insurance exchange has been tapped to run New Mexico's program.

The board of directors that oversees New Mexico's exchange announced the appointment of Cheryl Smith Gardner as the chief executive officer of BeWellnm on Friday. Officials say she has worked over the last 10 years on health insurance policy and health care reform efforts.

Aside from her work in Arkansas, Smith Gardner was the director of policy and strategy for Utah's insurance exchange during its initial launch in 2009.

Smith Gardner will start her new job March 1. Until then, Linda Wedeen will continue her role as interim CEO of New Mexico's program.

Officials say more than 52,000 people have chosen plans through New Mexico's exchange as of Jan. 22.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.