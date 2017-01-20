New Mexico Jobless Rate At 6.6%, Nearly 2% Higher Than National Average

New Mexico's unemployment is down, but still almost 2 percent higher than the national jobless rate of 4.7 percent.

The state Department of Workforce Solutions reports that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6% in December, down from 6.7% in November and unchanged from a year earlier.

The department says the state's economy added 2,400 jobs in nonfarm employment between December 2015 and December 2016 and 100 jobs between December 2016 and last November.

Leisure and hospitality gained 900 jobs between November and December, making it the economic sector with the largest employment increase.

Local government shed 1,700 jobs for the biggest loss from November to December.

