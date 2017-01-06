New Mexico PBS Dropping Spanish-Language TV Channel

New Mexico PBS, a public television station in the nation's most Hispanic state, is dropping Spanish-language TV channel Vme from its lineup due to low ratings.

The move comes as Vme TV — the first and only Spanish broadcast television network associated with public television stations — recently announced it was transitioning to commercial cable over the next year.

New Mexico PBS marketing manager Michael Privett says Vme TV just never caught on in the Albuquerque area despite the region's large Latino population. The Albuquerque station had broadcast Vme TV for seven years.

Launched in 2007, the Miami-based Vme TV broadcast in more than 40 markets and partners with WNET in New York.

New Mexico PBS is replacing Vme TV with a new 24-hour PBS Kids Channel.

