New Mexico State University hosts 35th annual San Juan Basin Beef Symposium

FARMINGTON – Herd health is vital for a cattle producer to build and maintain a successful business.

Cattlemen in the Four Corners region will have an opportunity to learn the latest on the economics of herd health at the 35th annual San Juan Basin Beef Cattle Symposium Wednesday, Feb. 7, at McGee Park Fairgrounds in Farmington.

The day-long event is presented by the New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences’ Cooperative Extension Service in San Juan County in collaboration with Colorado State University Extension offices in Archuleta, La Plata, Montezuma and Dolores counties.

“This beef symposium is a tradition in the Four Corners region,” said Bonnie Hopkins, NMSU San Juan County agricultural agent. “Educational programs are important to help us sustain this way of life. This year’s focus is primarily the economics of herd health and ways to maintain profitability during a fluctuating market.”

The program will include

– The Economics of Trich, by John Wenzel, NMSU Extension veterinarian.

– The Economics of Reproductive Management, by Craig Gifford, NMSU Extension beef specialist.

– The Economics of Herd Health, by Bruce Voyles, Merck Animal Health.

– Preventative Supplements for Herd Health, by Rodney Black, Smartlic

– New Mexico Trich Survey, by Tom Dominguez, NMSU Santa Fe County Extension agricultural agent.

– The Economics of Range Improvement, by CSU Ag Economist Jenny Beierman

– Making Plans for Drought, CSU Range Management Specialist Retta Bruegger

The $25 registration fee includes workshop materials and lunch. To register contact Hopkins at bhopkins@nmsu.edu or 505-334-9496. Check, cashier’s check or money order payable to San Juan County Extension. No lunch or materials are guaranteed on registrations received after Feb. 1.

