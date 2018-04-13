New Mexico State University will offer youth summer camps

The NMSU summer theatre academy overnight camp runs June 10-15. This academy will introduce children ages 13 to 17 to a variety of performance skills during the week including stage voice, monologue and scene study, character development, stage movement, improvisation and stage combat. The students will audition for a presentation on the final day of the camp, which is open and free for the public. Due to a generous grant from the William H. and Mattie Wattis Harris Foundation, registration for this initial year is subsidized and will be $45 per student, which includes housing, all meals, daily classes and the final presentation. For more information contact Wil Kilroy at wkilroy@nmsu.edu.

The Math Snacks camp has students test new video games and materials developed at NMSU that teach early algebra concepts. Students have the opportunity to meet video game designers and learn math in a new way. The camp runs June 18-22 at NMSU in O’Donnell Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students entering fifth and sixth grade are permitted to attend. The camp costs $10 for a T-shirt, and registration begins Sunday, April 15. For more information contact Valeria Aguirre Holguin at vah@nmsu.edu.

The NMSU Rec-Sports camp provides a sports and development experience for boys and girls ages five to 14. Students will develop a variety of fundamental physical activity skills so they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle and lifetime of physical fitness. Registrations begins Monday, April 16 in Room 101 of the Activity Center on the NMSU campus. Pre-Camp is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and costs $40, and post-camp is from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and costs $65. The cost each week is $140, and AggieFit members will receive a 10 percent discount each week and for each child. There are seven sessions running through June and July. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Marcus Moser at mos3r@nmsu.edu.

The computer science department will have six free summer camps. Signups take place through May 31 at 12 p.m. The camps include lunch, materials and supplies, an opportunity to win technology prizes along with bags, notepads and pens. All camps take place in Science Hall on the NMSU campus.

For questions about Young Women in Computing camps, contact Clara Graham at cgraham@cs.nmsu.edu or 575-646-4451, or CS Adventures or the Verizon camps, contact Raena Cota at gk12@cs.nmsu.edu or 575-646-6365. More information is listed on the website at https://www.cs.nmsu.edu/wp/outreach/summercamps/.

YWIC summer camp for high school girls runs June 4-15 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thirty women are welcome to participate to explore computer science through fun builds and learning to code.

YWIC Alum camp for high school girls runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 4-8, June 11-15 and June 18-22. Students, who have previously participated in a YWIC high school summer intensive, have the chance to explore their imagination and challenge themselves on a self-guided tour.

The YWIC camp for sixth through eighth graders runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 9-20. Students receive opportunities to create, build and learn programming in a fun environment.

The YWIC camp for seventh and eighth grade past participants is scheduled from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 9-20. Applicants must have formerly completed a YWIC summer intensive.

The Computer Science Adventures camp is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 18-29. This camp is for ninth to 12th graders, both boys and girls. This is a fun and elite computer camp where students become a creator of new technologies and programming.

The Verizon Innovative Learning summer camp, hosted by the computer science department, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (times subject to change) July 9-27. This camp is available to 100 boys entering sixth through eighth grades. The camp is designed to put technology into students’ hands and give them experience solving real world problems.

A Girls’ Tech Camp: Girlhood Remixed will be offered through the English Department’s Borderlands Writing Project. This camp seeks girls who have completed fifth through eighth grade. The camp will take place June 25-29. The camp fee is $50 for the week. For more information contact Patti Wojahn at pwojahn@nmsu.edu or 575-646-5712.

The NMSU Golf Course will host Junior Golf Camps. Instructional programming will be age and ability specific. The PGA professional staff, with the assistance of the NMSU PGA Golf Management students, will guide, mentor, instruct and entertain the junior golfers. The camps will run for two hours Monday through Thursday. The dates will be announced soon. The cost is $80. For registration information and updates visit https://golf.nmsu.edu.

Food Camp for Kids is a six-day experiential camp focusing on teaching youth about the source of their food. This camp is free and comes with lunch and snacks. Kids participate in field trips and hands-on cooking activities each day. Children ages nine to 14 are encouraged to apply. Camp dates are June 4-9 and June 18-23 in the Valencia County Extension office in Los Lunas, New Mexico. For more information contact Laura Bittner at lbittner@nmsu.edu or 505-565-3002 and to fill out an application visit http://valenciaextension.nmsu.edu.

The New Mexico youth ranch management camp is scheduled June 10-15 at the CS Cattle Company’s 130,000-acre ranch at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range near Cimarron. Students will have the opportunity to learn the process of running a ranch, financial statements and marketing strategies to producing quality beef and about managing natural resources and wildlife. Thirty participants between the ages of 15 to 19 are invited. The deadline for registration is Sunday, April 15. For questions and registration visit http://nmyrm.nmsu.eduor contact Jack Blandford at jbland@nmsu.edu or 575-546-8806.

