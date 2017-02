A new wallethub.com report ranked states best to worst in the country for single adults. KRWG spoke with a wallethub analyst to learn more about where New Mexico ranked.

Many folks may be planning a romantic evening for their loved ones on this Valentine’s Day. However, a new report says that in New Mexico there are some challenges to finding a romantic partner.

A recent WalletHub report https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-singles/31667/says that the state ranks 7th worst in the country for single people, but the same report ranks New Mexico fifth for most singles available in the country.