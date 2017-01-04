NMSU Police Officer Cleared In Nov. 16 Shooting On Campus

Dona Ana County authorities say they've determined that a shooting last year by a New Mexico State University police officer on campus was justified.

According to investigators, Officer Jarrod Colliver was responding to 911 calls about a 28-year-old man carrying gun at an apartment complex and making threats on Nov. 14.

Despite the officer's commands, the defendant refused to put down the weapon.

Police say Colliver fired multiple shots and struck the man once in the leg.

County District Attorney Mark D'Antonio cleared Colliver after meeting with the Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force on Dec. 15.

The task force is a multi-agency unit that includes members of the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces police, Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department, New Mexico State University Police and 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

