NMSU Regents To Hold Listening Sessions Across The State In Preparation For Chancellor Search

The New Mexico State University Board of Regents will conduct a series listening sessions in communities across New Mexico to seek input from university employees, alumni, supporters, community members and other stakeholders regarding the search for the university’s next chancellor.

“New Mexico State University has an enormous impact on communities around our state,” said NMSU Regent Mike Cheney, who is chairing the chancellor search process. “We want to hear from all stakeholders as we move forward with this process. This input will be valuable as the Board of Regents moves forward in selecting a chancellor who has a great vision for NMSU and can lead our land-grant university through the next decade of success.”

Public listening sessions include:

• Carlsbad – 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at NMSU’s Carlsbad campus, Room 153,

• Alamogordo – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at NMSU Alamogordo’s Townsend Library,

• Las Cruces – 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at Dona Ana Community College’s East Mesa Campus Auditorium,

• Grants – Thursday, Nov. 2 at NMSU’s Grants campus, time and room to be determined,

• Albuquerque – 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the CNM Workforce Training Center, Room 103.

An additional listening session for NMSU faculty and staff is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the university’s Las Cruces campus, at Domenici Hall, in the Yates Auditorium.

Various members of the NMSU Board of Regents, potentially constituting a quorum, will be in attendance at each listening session. No votes or official actions will take place at any of these events.

Please contact the Office of the Board of Regents at 575-646-5997 if you need additional information. If you are an individual with a disability who is in need of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter, or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the hearing or meeting, please contact the Board of Regents Office at 575-646-5997 at least three days prior to the meeting, or as soon as possible.