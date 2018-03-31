Nuevo Siglo Drama Festival: Spanish Golden Age and Contemporary Latino Theater

Chamizal National Memorial Superintendent F. Gus Sánchez is pleased to invite the public to attend the Nuevo Siglo Drama Festival, which features free Chicano classic and contemporary Latino theater performances in addition to the traditional Spanish Golden Age productions of the International Siglo de Oro Drama Festival. Festival performances begin at 7 pm each evening on April 7th-8th and 11th-14th, 2018 in the Chamizal National Memorial Theater.

Chamizal National Memorial was established as a national park to commemorate the friendship between the United States and Mexico that allowed for the diplomatic settlement of the Chamizal border dispute and to foster goodwill and understanding between these neighboring nations and their people today. We are, therefore, pleased to expand the traditional Drama Festival to include works that deal with Latino issues and cross-cultural border themes from the period of the Chamizal Treaty through the present through theater troupes from both the United States and Mexico.

The following is the lineup for the Nuevo Siglo Drama Festival, including the International Siglo de Oro Drama Festival:

· Saturday, April 7, Los Actores of El Paso, United States performs Bernabé by Luis Valdez. This performance is intended for an adult audience.

· Sunday, April 8, XIPE Colectivo Escénico of Puebla, México performs Aquerón: el río de la tragedia by Xavier Villanova. This performance is intended for an adult audience.

· Wednesday, April 11, Jazz Vilá Projects of Havana, Cuba performs La vida es sueño by Pedro Calderón de la Barca.

· Thursday, April 12, Telón de Arena of Juárez, Mexico performs Fuenteovejuna by Félix Lope de Vega y Carpio. This performance is intended for an adult audience.

· Friday, April 13, Teatro Inverso of Madrid, Spain and London, England performs Rosaura, an adaptation of Calderón de la Barca’s La vida es sueño by Paula Rodríguez and Sandra Arpa.

· Saturday, April 14, Efe Tres Teatro of Mexico City, Mexico performs El Merolico: Entremeses Bululuados, an adaptation of three one-act plays by Miguel de Cervantes.

Tickets for the Nuevo Siglo Drama Festival are free and available first come, first served beginning at 6 pm each evening for that night’s performance only. Please note that the Cultural Center regularly closes at 5 pm but will reopen at 6 pm when ticket distribution begins. All attendees must be present to receive a ticket. Theater doors open for general seating at 6:30 pm. This information and more is available on the Chamizal National Memorial website, nps.gov/chamizal. For more information, please contact Gina Hernandez at Gina_Hernandez@nps.gov or 915-532-7273 ext. 129.