Office of Rep. Pearce: Over 10,000 Joined Telephone "Town Hall"

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce hosted a Telephone Town Hall last night for residents of New Mexico’s Second Congressional District. More than 10,000 New Mexicans joined the discussion on a variety of topics ranging from health care, to border security, to the regulation of federal lands.

“We had an amazing turn out last night with thousands of New Mexicans able to connect and engage in the conversation. New Mexico’s Second Congressional District is more than 70,000 square miles with a little over 700,000 residents. Last night’s Telephone Town Hall allowed me to connect with constituents from Ramah to Hobbs, Sunland Park to Bosque Farms to all the way into the Bootheel. I will continue to listen to your thoughts and concerns as I do my job as your representative to uphold the priorities of New Mexico in Congress,” stated Rep. Pearce.

Throughout the course of the Telephone Town Hall, participants were asked to give their opinion on key issues. Results are below:

1. Do you think we should repeal and replace Obamacare?

Yes: 58% No: 42%

2. Do you believe constructing a physical wall is the solution?

Yes: 50% No: 50%

3. Do you find these tele-town halls a useful, good conversation?

Yes: 83% No: 17%

4. Do you believe the Media is creating news to damage the Trump Administration?

Yes: 63% No: 37%

Congressman Pearce will host another Telephone Town Hall this spring. All residents of New Mexico’s Second Congressional District can sign up at pearce.house.gov/telephone-town-hall-signup.