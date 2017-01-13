Pearce Rejoins Natural Resources Committee

Congressman Pearce was appointed to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee for the 115th Congress.

“I am honored to be rejoining the Natural Resources Committee,” said Pearce. “Having previously served 6 years on the Committee, I understand the vital role it plays in promoting and protecting New Mexico and the west. Serving on the Committee will allow me to continue working on a number of critical issues facing New Mexico including; restoring the health of our national forests, ensuring multiple use on appropriate federal lands, allowing Native American communities to grow and prosper, fighting for New Mexico water, preserving our national treasures and landmarks to safeguard them for future generations, and more. I cannot wait to get to work on behalf of New Mexico and the west with Chairman Bishop and the rest of the Committee.”

BACKGROUND:

Representative Pearce served on the House Natural Resources Committee from the 108th to 110th Congress. During the 109th Congress, he served as Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, and during the 110th Congress, Pearce served as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources. Representative Pearce will continue to serve on the House Committee on Financial Services, where he currently serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance.