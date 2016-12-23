Pearce: WIPP Ready To Resume Its Critical Mission

Commentary: Today, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP), in Carlsbad, New Mexico, has been cleared to resume operations and begin disposing waste in January 2017. Congressman Pearce issued the following statement in response to the positive news:

“First and foremost, thank you to every person involved in safely and effectively reopening WIPP,” said Pearce. “Since day one of WIPP’s recovery, the Carlsbad community and WIPP workforce have gone above and beyond. As I have said for decades, WIPP is successful because of the community that supports it. Their dedication and hard work has made today possible.

“WIPP is vital to the national security of our nation. Unlike anywhere else in the world, WIPP permanently disposes of nuclear waste from Department of Energy sites around the nation in a deep geological repository. Without it, these sites would be forced to store its own waste in much less secure and less permanent settings. I thank my colleagues in Congress, especially Chairman Mike Simpson, for understanding this vital difference and working with me to ensure WIPP had the funding needed to safely reopen,” continued Pearce.

“Finally, I have to thank Secretary Moniz for his determination and commitment to WIPP and the recovery operation. He has been a tremendous ally and friend to New Mexico throughout this long and difficult project. WIPP would not be in the position it is today without his actions.”