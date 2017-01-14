Pepper spray released in El Paso school; 20 people treated

An El Paso school district says a student is facing discipline after releasing what appears to be pepper spray in a sixth-grade classroom.

About 20 people, half of them students, were treated by emergency crews after the Friday incident at Desertaire Elementary School. Twenty-eight students were in the classroom at the time.

Ysleta Independent School District officials say they notified parents by telephone.

The students were moved to another classroom when classes resumed a few hours later.

The nature of the discipline facing the student responsible has not been disclosed.

