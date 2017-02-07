Planned Water Outage in Alameda District of Las Cruces

Residents in a section of the Alameda District will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9, during work on the existing water main at the Melendres Street/Las Cruces Avenue intersection. Residents in the following areas will be impacted: Las Cruces Avenue from Mesilla Street to Miranda Street and Melendres Street from Organ Avenue to Las Cruces Avenue.

Adjacent areas also may be affected. Crews will post a door hanger notices a minimum of 48 hours in advance. Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in the house or business for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City of Las Cruces at 526-0500 for assistance.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182. For after-hour assistance, call Utility Dispatch at 575/526-0500.