Planned Water Outage for Nemesh Drive In Las Cruces

Residents and businesses on Nemesh Drive from Akers Street to Holly Drive will experience a water outage from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, while the Las Cruces Utilities Water Section replaces a main line distribution valve.

City crews are posting door hanger notices for the five residents/businesses affected by this outage.

Once service is restored, area residents may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush outside and/or cold water faucets in the house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City at 526-0500 for assistance.