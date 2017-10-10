Putting A Stop To Workplace Harassment

Harvey Weinstein was one the most powerful men in Hollywood until his history of abuses — decades of unwanted sexual advances toward women — came to light. Weinstein’s behavior was so pervasive among staff that women would double up for protection when they had to go see him.



He’s now out of a job. But workplaces are no safer for women than they were yesterday and anecdotal evidence shows there are many more Weinsteins out there, in every industry.

What can be done?

Debra Katz, Founding partner, Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP

Brad Johnson, Professor of psychology in the Department of Leadership, Ethics and Law at the United States Naval Academy. Author of “Athena Rising: How and Why Men Should Mentor Women.”

Ripa Rashid, Managing partner at Hewlett Consulting Partners and executive vice president at the Center for Talent Innovation.

Angelina Burnett, Co-executive producer for “Halt and Catch Fire” (Also wrote for “Hannibal” and “The Americans”)

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Founder of The Wrap

