Race for CARE - Celebrating "All Types of Cancer Awareness Month"

An interview with Yoli Diaz, President and Executive Director of C.A.R.E. (Cancer Aid Resource & Education, Inc.)

Las Cruces, NM – February is National Prevention Month. On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with C.A.R.E. (Cancer Aid Resource & Education, Inc.) President and Founder, Yoli Diaz. In celebration of “All Types of Cancer Awareness” month, C.A.R.E. will hold their “Race For Care” kickoff on Saturday, February 4th at the Mesilla Plaza at 9:00 a.m. with a 5K Run or 1K Fun Walk. The theme for this year is REVENGE OF THE NERDS, which will cross promote the 8th Annual Team Zane Celebrity Waiter on March 11th. Diaz encourages participants to wear their coolest "Nerd" outfit and to participate in teams. For more information please call Yoli Diaz at (575)649-0598; or Mike Coulter at (915)274-5222; or on Facebook at CARE-Cancer Aid Resource & Education,Inc. Registration information can be found at www.raceadventuresunlimited.com; or visit www.carelascruces.org for full details. Late registration will be accepted. Proceeds benefit cancer patients who reside in Doña Ana County.