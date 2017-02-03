Rail Runner Looks To Add More Weekend Riders

The New Mexico Rail Runner Express is considering changing its schedule in an effort to expand weekend ridership.

Key changes would include having both weekend days offer a mid-morning train from Albuquerque to Santa Fe and be on the same schedule. The last departing train from Santa Fe on the weekend would leave an hour earlier under the proposal, for which the Rail Runner is seeking public comment.

The Rail Runner says the proposed changes are meant to offer more options, especially to riders who want to take the train on Sundays.

For example, the new schedule four northbound departures on weekends. Currently, there are only three.

Public comments on proposed changes are due Feb. 17.

