Raven Swamp Crowned 2017 Miss Indian World At Gathering of Nations

Raven Swamp, from Kahnawake, Quebec and member of the Mohawk tribe was crowned the 2017 Miss Indian World at the 34th Annual Gathering of Nations, the most prominent Native American powwow in the world. Swamp received the honor out of 23 Native American women representing their different tribes and traditions who competed in the areas of tribal knowledge, dancing ability, public speaking, and personality assessment.

“Miss Indian World is one of the most prestigious honors in the Native American and indigenous world and the winner will serve as a role model for all Native Americans. Raven will travel the world educating others about tribal and cultural traditions, and bring together native and indigenous people,” said Melonie Mathews, coordinator of the Miss Indian World Pageant.

Swamp, who is 23-years old, will travel to many native and indigenous communities around the world on behalf of the powwow. She is the daughter of Trina Moses and Donald Swamp. As Miss Indian World, she will represent all native and indigenous people as a cultural goodwill ambassador for one year.

Mykhal Mendoza, 25-years old from Whiteriver, AZ and member of the White Mountain Apache and Navajo tribes was named first runner-up at the pageant. Shanley Spence, 24-years old from Winnipeg, Manitoba and member of the Swampy Cree and Anishinaabe tribes was named second runner-up at the pageant. In the case that Miss Indian World cannot fulfill her responsibilities, the first runner-up will take her place. If the first runner-up is unable to fulfill her duties after having taken over for Miss Indian World, the second runner-up will take her place.