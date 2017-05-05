Regional Transit Is Essential: Don't Cut Funding On May 9

Commentary: In the summer of 1966, I took my first bus ride on a Greyhound bus traveling from El Paso to Las Cruces to visit my grandmother. Greyhound, then and now, was the only intercity bus service for those traveling between urban and rural communities. The only other travel option was El Paso City Transit, now Sun Metro, but it was limited to operating within El Paso’s city limits so when I arrived in Las Cruces I had a long walk to my grandmother’s house.

A half-century has passed since I took that trip and in that time our region has grown, as have the needs of its residents for essential transportation service. The South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) has been improving mobility in Dona Ana and Otero Counties with effective and efficient transit service. SCRTD ridership is increasing every month with our intra- county services and well as our connections to El Paso; however, demand for travel to jobs, healthcare, school, and other fundamental needs continues to grow.

SCRTD is one of five travel options for residents of the Mesilla Valley but the only one for residents of rural areas. Our buses connect with Sun Metro and Road Runner, New Mexico State’s Gold Express, and El Paso County Transit providing multiple travel options to many who, like I was in 1966, walking to my destination.

On Tuesday, May 9, The Dona Ana County Commission will vote on whether to continue its contract with SCRTD to provide service that residents of the county have come to depend upon. SCRTD receives funding from the county’s Hold Harmless Gross Receipts Tax. Based upon the original agreement, SCRTD can receive up to $750,000 of the $12 Million that is collected annually from the tax; however, SCRTD has reduced its funding requirement by securing Federal and State Grants and is only requesting $350,000 annually for future years.

Access to the service provided by SCRTD makes a huge difference in the lives of those living in rural areas of our community. It means a student can get to class at New Mexico State, a parent can get their sick son or daughter to treatment at the El Paso Children’s Hospital, or people living in the southern part of Doña Ana County can get to Las Cruces to get prescriptions filled.

SCRTD is a prudent steward of the funding provided by the taxpayers and we will continue to provide the types and levels of service that meet the needs of those who depend upon our service. On behalf of our riders, our employees, and all those who support a variety of transportation options, I am asking that the Doña Ana Board of Commissioners approve SCRTD’s request for $350,000 per year so that we can continue to grow the services we provide to residents of our county.